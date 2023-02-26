Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $390.10 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $390.10 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.48 or 0.06958597 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00078098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00027967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00055064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

