OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

