Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Olaplex Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $10,847,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

