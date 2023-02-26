Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

OLO Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 49.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.