Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.08

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.08 and traded as low as $48.37. Onex shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 4,112 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONEXF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Onex Increases Dividend

About Onex

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Onex’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

(Get Rating)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Further Reading

