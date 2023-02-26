onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 592,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,241 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 76,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

onsemi Price Performance

ON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of ON opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.