Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Open Lending updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Trading Down 23.2 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

