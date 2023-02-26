Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $396,843.95 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00403583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00643171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00579394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00177514 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,068,365 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

