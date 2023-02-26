Oxen Tops 1-Day Volume of $430,476.16 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $430,476.16 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,188.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00405564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00642824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00579334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00179378 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,063,390 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

