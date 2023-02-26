Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Pao Novatek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVKY opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Pao Novatek has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $285.00.
About Pao Novatek
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pao Novatek (NOVKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.