Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pao Novatek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVKY opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Pao Novatek has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

About Pao Novatek

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

