Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Patria Investments Trading Down 0.8 %
PAX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $874.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.