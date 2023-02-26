Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Patria Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

PAX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $874.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

About Patria Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

