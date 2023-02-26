Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

