Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

MUEL opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

