Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Paul Mueller Trading Down 4.4 %
MUEL opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.58.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
