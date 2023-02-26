Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 124,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after buying an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

