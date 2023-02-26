Piper Sandler Boosts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enovix by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

