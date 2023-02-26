Piper Sandler Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $232.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

