PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 308,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 74.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.