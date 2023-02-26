Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.49 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.