Premier, Inc. (PINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

PINC opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after buying an additional 133,925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

