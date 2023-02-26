Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.96 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Prom has a market capitalization of $98.96 million and $6.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00023089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042509 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00218347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,484.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42128171 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $7,920,679.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

