ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.