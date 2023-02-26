ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
