Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
PLX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.63. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 110,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $156,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.
