Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

PLX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.63. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Insider Activity

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 110,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $156,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.

