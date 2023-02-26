Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

