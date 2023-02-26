PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $66.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

