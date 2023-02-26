Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.