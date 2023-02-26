Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $66.66.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $6,852,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

