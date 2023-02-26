QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.33 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and $112,800.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128205 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120,669.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

