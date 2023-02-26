QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.59. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
