Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.10 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and $5.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.30 or 0.01324339 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013792 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033017 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.01655503 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.