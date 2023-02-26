Radix Trading 8% Lower This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Radix has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $234.17 million and approximately $519,399.73 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,683,365 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

