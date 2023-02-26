Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $382.73 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $382.73 million and $12.31 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00417382 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.27 or 0.28212286 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,254,324,252 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

