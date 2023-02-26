Raymond James Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $139.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

