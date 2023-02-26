Raymond James Boosts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 138.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

