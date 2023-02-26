Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

INE opened at C$13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.89, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.