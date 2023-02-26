Raymond James Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$4.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLTTF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

