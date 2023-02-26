Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

