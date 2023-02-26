Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $359.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day moving average of $368.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $267.82 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

