Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

