Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 25,222 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Assurant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Assurant

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

