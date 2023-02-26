Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

RGEN opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

