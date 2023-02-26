Request Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Request has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $109.46 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00042130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00217080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,177.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11074116 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,478,386.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

