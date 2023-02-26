Request Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $112.08 million and $2.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00042421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00218898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,569.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11074116 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,478,386.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

