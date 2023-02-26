Reviewing Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dominari and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 2 11 0 2.85

IQVIA has a consensus target price of $255.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Dominari.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.94 IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.70 $1.09 billion $5.71 36.70

This table compares Dominari and IQVIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% IQVIA 7.57% 31.88% 7.21%

Summary

IQVIA beats Dominari on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

