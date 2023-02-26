Reviewing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Agenus -249.35% -1,159.04% -50.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Agenus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 4.57 -$63.65 million N/A N/A Agenus $295.67 million 2.04 -$23.93 million ($0.81) -2.44

Risk & Volatility

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agenus has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 345.71%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agenus beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

