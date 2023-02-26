Reviewing Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.10 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.32 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 11.42 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.63

Analyst Recommendations

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Gaming. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Super League Gaming and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.67%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats Super League Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.