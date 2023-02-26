Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.09). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 112,626 shares changing hands.

Revolution Bars Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market cap of £17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.31.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. The company's bars offer food and drinks. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 69 bars, including 2 retail brands, 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names.

