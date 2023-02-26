Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,941 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications comprises 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Ribbon Communications Profile

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

