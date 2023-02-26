Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 5,380 ($64.79) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,386.94. The firm has a market cap of £70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

