Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $82,103.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,131,250 shares of company stock worth $32,773,823. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 493.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 736.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.73 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

