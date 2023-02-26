Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.2 %

RR traded up GBX 2.94 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 136.04 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,884,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market cap of £11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.67. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.89).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($14,941.26). In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($14,941.26). Also, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,076.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 49,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,751. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

